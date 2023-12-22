Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier in December, a couple were walking in Lesbury, just outside Alnmouth, when they spotted a young seal pup close to the River Aln, clearly very lost.

The seal followed them both before they called the British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), who then sent a volunteer to help pick the seal up with tarpaulin and take it to a vet.

Unfortunately the seal was later put down for welfare purposes, as it wasn’t likely to recover at such a young stage, but the rescue did spread the word on what to do if you do spot a seal that is abandoned or injured. How this particular seal ended up so far from the sea is still a mystery.