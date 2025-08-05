A specialist health care centre for sick children has been the focus of a PhD’s student university journey.

Ryan Fallon has been researching the Stannington Sanitorium for several years using Northumberland County Council’s archive as his main resource.

The 26-year-old is now in the third year of a PhD after gaining a Masters degree in medical history at Newcastle University. The work has included the spread of tuberculosis in the North East, a killer disease before the advent of antibiotics in the UK.

Ryan said: “I find it a truly fascinating subject and I constantly uncover new information. The link I’ve made with Sue Wood, head of archives, has led to me being offered an internship – which I’m really looking forward to.

From left, Sue Wood, Coun Wendy Pattison and Ryan Fallon.

“Stannington was England’s first sanitorium for children and because TB is highly infectious, it was thought best to isolate patients in rural areas away from overcrowding and poor sanitation. However, that meant children were away from their parents for months at a time.

“Poverty, slum living and destitution created a perfect cocktail for the spread of the disease and it was believed the fresh county air and sunlight would help the lungs recuperate.

“An added benefit was that their time at Stannington showed the children a way of life they didn’t know existed and offered them a lifeline by removing them from poverty.”

The sanitorium was founded in 1907 and specialised in paediatric tuberculosis using fresh air, sunlight, rest and nutrition. It became a general children’s hospital under the NHS until its closure in 1984.

It took children from toddlers to the age of 15, with the young nurses having to fulfil a parental role as well as giving medical care. The building was finally demolished in 2008.

Wendy Pattison, county council cabinet member and portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “Ryan’s work has led to some fascinating insights. He has been able to track down a girl who was a patient when she was 13, as well as a couple of student nurses who worked there.

“Due to the passage of time, this is probably the last chance to capture the history of the sanitorium from those who lived it first-hand.”

Ryan is keen to locate more former patients and staff who would be prepared to be interviewed about their experiences. Anybody interested in speaking to Ryan should contact him via Northumberland Archives – email [email protected] or call 01670 624358.