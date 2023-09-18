Watch more videos on Shots!

He has served at Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station since 2003, giving his time voluntary to help save lives at sea.

Being part of the lifeboat crew, he served for a number of years on the all-weather Mersey lifeboat and recently received a Commendation award – alongside five others – for his part in rescuing a distressed person swimming off Spittal beach earlier this year.

Ryan, who received his medal from RNLI Head of Region North and East Ross Barraclough, continues to serve on the inshore lifeboats the Atlantic 85 and the D-class.

From left, Berwick Lifeboat Operations Manager Kevin Knox, Ross Barraclough and Ryan Dalrymple.

He said: “Living in a coastal town and knowing the strength and dangers of the sea from being young made me want to become a member of the RNLI.