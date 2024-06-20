Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryanair has launched new twice-weekly flights from Newcastle International Airport to Marrakesh in Morocco.

Starting on October 27 this year, are on sale now – with fares starting from £59.99.

Known as the ‘Red City’ for its distinctive terracotta walls and buildings, Marrakesh is an attractive location for travellers with its vibrant energy, rich history and exotic allure.

It is home to beautiful palaces and gardens and is also famous for its historic maze-like streets, where visitors can explore the bustling souk markets.

There is a new route to Marrakesh in Morocco from Newcastle International Airport.

The new destination is in addition to Ryanair’s existing direct flights to 18 destinations from Newcastle Airport – including Ibiza, Gdansk and Wroclaw in Poland and Milan.

Leon McQuaid, director of aviation development, said: “I am delighted to see further investment from Ryanair with the addition of new flights to Marrakesh from Newcastle Airport.

“Marrakesh has fast become one of the most popular destinations for holidaymakers who are attracted to the city’s stunning ancient architecture, bustling souk markets and amazing cuisine.

“This investment underlines Ryanair’s confidence in our airport and their commitment to providing even more choice for passengers.”