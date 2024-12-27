Ryanair marks busiest day of the year at Newcastle International Airport with reveal of top three winter 2024/25 destinations
Ryanair has also revealed the top three destinations its Newcastle passengers are travelling to this winter.
Faro: Winter sun is never too far when it comes to Faro – just a three-hour flight and passengers can bask in the mild Portuguese temperatures, while taking in Faro’s charming old town, rich in history and culture. Winter is the perfect time to travel to Faro, allowing for leisurely exploration without summer crowds.
Gran Canaria: Located near Africa and warmed by Atlantic currents, the island’s southern beaches are especially sunny, while its typography provides opportunities for hiking and exploring volcanic landscapes. The excellent tourist infrastructure, vibrant winter festivals and a mix of outdoor activities make Gran Canaria a perfect winter escape.
Malaga: Known for having the best weather in winter with sunny beaches to work on your winter tan, the city is filled with rich culture like the Picasso Museum, delicious Andalusian cuisine and lively festivals, solidifying Malaga as an ideal destination to get some much-needed winter sun.
Ryanair’s head of comms, Jade Kirwan, said: “As Europe’s No.1 airline, we are proud to contribute to Newcastle International Airport’s busiest day (December 27) having carried almost one million passengers to/from Newcastle this year.
“We are also unveiling the top winter sun destinations passengers can fly to/from Newcastle International Airport with Ryanair. Plan your trip to Faro, Gran Canaria, or Malaga today at www.ryanair.com”
