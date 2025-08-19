A well-known low fares airline has revealed that it will be making a US$300m investment in Newcastle International Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement from Ryanair includes a third Boeing 737 8-200 ‘Gamechanger’ based aircraft at the airport, located near Ponteland, for winter 25/26.

This aircraft will deliver 120,000 additional seats this winter at Newcastle, where the airline now expects to carry more than one million annual passengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryanair has also launched five new winter routes to Brussels, Budapest, Gdańsk, Malta, and Wrocław, as well as adding extra flights to existing favourites Alicante, Dublin and Kraków.

Representatives of Newcastle International Airport and Ryanair pictured at the airport.

Jason McGuinness, Ryanair's chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to announce this investment in Newcastle International Airport.

“This third Boeing 737 8-200 ‘Gamechanger’ based aircraft arriving in winter will provide a huge economic boost to the North East – delivering 120,000 (+36%) additional seats and five new routes to Brussels, Budapest, Gdańsk, Malta, and Wrocław.

“This winter, Ryanair will operate a record schedule at Newcastle that will deliver more than one million annual passengers thanks to the hard work of Newcastle Airport to remain competitive despite Labour’s reckless decision to increase the regressive APD tax.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This investment will also support more than 850 local jobs, including 30 local pilot and cabin crew positions.

Newcastle International Airport’s chief operating officer, Richard Knight, said: “It's fantastic news that Ryanair has committed to further investment in the region with the addition of a third based aircraft at Newcastle Airport, bringing with it five exciting new winter routes to Brussels, Budapest, Malta, Wrocław and Gdańsk for our passengers to enjoy.

“This expansion will deliver over one million passengers for Ryanair over the next 12 months, reflecting the strength of our partnership and the growing demand for connectivity from the North East to key European destinations.

“Brussels is a brand new connection for the airport’s departure board and will provide great connectivity for both leisure and business passengers to the capital of Belgium.

“The addition of more winter flights to Budapest, Gdansk, Malta and Wroclaw will provide additional flight options for passengers looking to explore these popular destinations from the region.”