Rural experts set to come together for event in Wooler

NICRE director Jeremy Phillipson.

The National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise (NICRE) is holding the session on Tuesday, April 26 at the Cheviot Centre to bring together those involved in community-based organisations, people working in community development/planning and local/regional government to strengthen networks and partnerships.

The event will be an opportunity for all parties to share experiences/perspectives and learn from each other, as well as hear about current policy, and research insights on tools and methods for engaging communities from Newcastle University academics.

NICRE combines academic research with practical application to find new ways of fostering rural enterprise and unlocking the potential of rural economies.

Director of NICRE Jeremy Phillipson, Professor of Rural Development at one of its founding academic partners the Centre for Rural Economy at Newcastle University, said: “We know there are vast amounts of outstanding work taking place in communities across rural Northumberland and excellent examples of collaborative working.

“However, we want to help bring these people and organisations closer together to share knowledge and best practice to make these communities more resilient, sustainable places to live and work.

“While every community is unique, rural areas face many common challenges and it is only by learning from each other, and working in partnership, that we stand a much better chance of making a positive difference.

“We’d urge anyone with an interest in developing the community in which they live or work to come along and meet other like-minded individuals.”

The event in Wooler follows a successful session in Hexham in March.

NICRE was set up in 2020 with funding from Research England to collaborate, research and co-design ideas and solutions to foster rural enterprise and unlock the potential of rural economies.

It works with businesses, policy makers and other partners across the UK to take part in research and catalyse change.

To attend the event, which takes place from 10am to 3.30pm, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/community-visioning-in-rural-areas-sharing-best-practice-tickets-266657388427 or email [email protected]