A popular cafe is leaving a north Northumberland village – but there is still good news for customers.

The Running Fox is relocating from Shilbottle to The Plough Inn at Powburn.

Kris Blackburn, owner, said: "We are relocating from our site in Shilbottle as I have not been able to secure the renewal of a viable lease for the property.

“It really is with a heavy heart that we are leaving but it is simply a business decision.

“The whole team at Shilbottle will be moving to Powburn or relocating to one of the other Foxes. There will also be further job opportunities for both the Front of House and Kitchen teams.”

The plan to bring The Running Fox to Powburn has been in the works for some time, with the goal of a 50/50 collaboration with The Plough Inn, which reopened earlier this year after a nine year closure.

It will operate as a cafe by day and by night as a traditional pub under Paul and Sarah Johnson, who also operate The Ale Gate in Alnwick.

Kris added: “It's a time of mixed emotions for everyone at The Fox as we have enjoyed a successful five years at Shilbottle. However, it is my job to make decisions which will secure the future of The Running Fox and safeguard the jobs of my Foxy Team.

“We are looking forward to welcoming our lovely customers to picturesque Powburn with easy access to the A697, ample parking, great beer and Foxy food.”

There are also Running Fox branches in Felton, Longhoughton, Kirkharle and Longframlington.