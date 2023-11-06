News you can trust since 1854
Runners have raised more than £11,000 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.
By Ian Smith
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:15 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT
The charity had 43 runners in the Great North Run in September.

Emma Arthur, fundraising manager, said “The HospiceCare Great North Run team have raised over £11,794, this amount could support the delivery of 393 hours of Hospice at Home care and support.

"It’s such a tremendous feeling to have this support from our local community. I fully appreciate the months of training that goes into preparing for the GNR and the dedication needed to take part.

Some of HospiceCare's Great North Run runners.Some of HospiceCare's Great North Run runners.
Some of HospiceCare's Great North Run runners.
"Special thanks also to our massage therapist Jason who ensured that each runner had a bit of pampering at the end of the day, together with our HospiceCare volunteers who were on hand to provide a warm welcome and great hospitality.”

A team of six runners from ‘Run for Fun, Alnwick’ raised an incredible £4,926 between them, raising the money from coffee and quiz afternoons and donations.

Register for 2024 at www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk/fundraisingforhospicecare

