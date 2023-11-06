Runners raise over £11,000 for HospiceCare North Northumberland
The charity had 43 runners in the Great North Run in September.
Emma Arthur, fundraising manager, said “The HospiceCare Great North Run team have raised over £11,794, this amount could support the delivery of 393 hours of Hospice at Home care and support.
"It’s such a tremendous feeling to have this support from our local community. I fully appreciate the months of training that goes into preparing for the GNR and the dedication needed to take part.
"Special thanks also to our massage therapist Jason who ensured that each runner had a bit of pampering at the end of the day, together with our HospiceCare volunteers who were on hand to provide a warm welcome and great hospitality.”
A team of six runners from ‘Run for Fun, Alnwick’ raised an incredible £4,926 between them, raising the money from coffee and quiz afternoons and donations.
Register for 2024 at www.hospicecare-nn.org.uk/fundraisingforhospicecare