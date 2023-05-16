The annual fundraiser is set to return on Sunday, May 28 to raise cash for the charity’s four main areas of work: end-of-life care at home, nurse services, family/bereavement support and dementia support.

Over the years the race has attracted all levels of runners from Olympians to fun runners, with many participants returning each year for the challenge.

Starting on Druridge beach, the race takes runners around the country park and past the lake.

The Druridge Bay fundraiser is set to return later this month.

Spaces are also available for junior runners, which is a 2.5km race around the lake.

Emma Arthur, HospiceCare’s fundraising manager, said: “HospiceCare is a local independent palliative care charity putting the patient’s needs and aspirations at the heart of all we do.

"We deliver a person-centred Hospice at Home service offering practical care and support to adults aged 18 years and over, who are suffering from a terminal illness, and requiring palliative input.

"The care is provided within a person’s home by our dedicated team of healthcare assistants 365 days a year with an emphasis on promoting quality of life. Our Hospice at Home service is accessed by a Healthcare professional such as a GP or district nurse.

"We receive a small amount of funding form the NHS the rest we have to find from donations, legacies, trust, our charity shops and fundraising. This is why your support attending events is so important in helping us continue to provide these essential services.

"Join our event, receive a medal for taking part and know that you have supported local families.”

In recent years demand for the service has been growing and this year the charity has to raise £1 million to continue with its work.

Julie Frost, marketing and communications officer, said: "Our income is raised almost entirely by donations, so every penny donated – large or small – adds up to make a big difference.

“Without the support from our local communities and businesses consistently going the extra mile to help raise funds, we simply wouldn’t exist.”