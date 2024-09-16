Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Children at a specialist school in Alnwick are starting the new term with a brand new outdoor learning environment thanks to Wooden Spoon Northumberland.

The county’s branch of the Wooden Spoon - known as the children’s charity of rugby - has donated £16,000 to transform Barndale House School’s outdoor games area into an immersive new play and fitness environment.

Wooden Spoon Northumberland chairman Iain Stewart said: “We first funded a playground at Barndale over 20 years ago. We’ve been delighted to return and pave the way for this much-needed extension to it, which will help children and young people reap the benefits of outdoor play and physical activity.

“The idea was to create an outdoor space that would be accessible to every young person at the school, whatever their ability or age. The space would enrich their time spent outdoors, encouraging barrier-free, fun, physical activity and connect children through play and outdoor sport.”

Students at Barndale School put Northumberland Wooden Spoon members through their paces.

Northumberland Wooden Spoon president Francis Watson-Armstrong of Bamburgh Castle said: “We’ve been very proud to support this fantastic project. It was wonderful seeing these young people putting their new outdoor space through its paces with such energy and enthusiasm while having fun at the same time.

“As a county-based charity it is essential to us that all funds raised by Wooden Spoon Northumberland stays in Northumberland. These are used to support projects like Barndale that have a positive impact on the lives of children and young people with disabilities or who face disadvantage.”

Barndale House is a school for children and young people aged up to 19 who require a specialist education.

Head teacher Mark Phillips said: “We are so grateful to the Wooden Spoon Society for their continued support of our school. Our students are really reaping the benefits of having this equipment close at hand – helping them stay active and ready to learn. An added benefit is of course, that they can make the most of our wonderful grounds at the same time.

"Outdoor play encourages physical activity, helping our pupils develop key motor skills, strength and co-ordination and at the same time improving their overall wellbeing”.