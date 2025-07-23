A rugby ball which was kicked into the sea on a North East beach has landed 500 miles away - in Denmark.

It is believed someone was playing with the ball when it got washed away in the North Sea.

Strong currents carried it 500 miles before it was fished out of the water by a father and son on holiday in the Danish seaside resort of Lønstrup.

Rockcliff Rugby Club had donated the ball to a communal toy box on Whitley Bay, in North Tyneside, on June 15 so visitors could play beach rugger.

Bernd Terbeek and his son Hauke.

Younger club members even wrote a message on the ball, urging people to “Have fun playing rugby”.

Weeks later the club received an email from Bernd Terbeek, who found the ball while on holiday.

He wrote: “Dear Ladies and Gentlemen. We found one of you rugby balls during our summer holiday in Lønstrup in the northern part of Denmark (app. 20 km southwest of Hirtshals).

"I went for fishing with my son Hauke when we saw it drifting in the water at the beach.

“Later on we will give it a try and play with it! All the best for you and a good rugby season 2025!"

Bernd, 49, and his son Hauke, 12, were visiting the town while on holiday from their native Germany.

The marine insurance broker said: "My family and me went to Denmark during our summer vacation and found the rugby ball from Rockcliff Ruby club while we were fishing at the beach.

“My son Hauke saw it drifting in the waves and I picked it up. Later on we checked where the rugby club was and were surprised about the distance the ball managed to drift across the North Sea from the British to the Danish coast.

"We will keep it as a memento of our travels and are now fans of Rockcliff.”

The rugby club have invited Bernd and his family attend a home game.

Bernd added: "For sure we will check the activities of the Rockcliff Rugby Club."

In a statement posted on Facebook, Rockcliff Rugby Club said: “While we can't condone hoofing anything into the sea that doesn't belong there, it was lovely to hear from our new penpals promising to enjoy a bit of beach rugby."