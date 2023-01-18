Although Elizabeth Jackson was shocked when she was told what had happened to her pet, she said he was lucky as “it could have been worse”.

Simba suffered two broken toes when the jaws of a gin trap, which the animal charity says is still being used by some as a method of rodent control, snapped down onto his feet.

Fortunately, the four-year-old’s pace meant he avoided more serious injuries to his legs and after undergoing surgery to amputate one of the toes, he is now back home with his family in Pegswood.

It is not known where the illegal trap was laid and for what purpose, but the stricken cat was found limping by a member of the public in Lindisfarne Close, close to his home, on Thursday, January 5.

He was taken to a local vets, where he was freed from the trap and treated for his injuries.

Elizabeth said: “It was a real shock as I got a call from the vets when I was at work. I realise Simba has been really lucky and it could have been worse.

“His foot is bandaged up, but he is doing well and is back with us. We are taking him back to the vets several times a week and we are hopeful that he won’t have to lose another toe.

“We don’t know where this trap came from, although it does look like an old one.”

Gin traps are mechanical devices that are designed to catch an animal by its leg. They have spring-operated jaws with teeth or a serrated edge, which snap shut.

They have been illegal in the UK since 1958, although some are still being used to catch animals such as rabbits and foxes.

RSPCA inspector Lucy Green said: “Simba was very lucky that he only got two of his toes caught. They were both broken, but he certainly took less of an impact because it looks like he was moving so quickly at the time.