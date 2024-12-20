Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The RSPCA is gearing up for its busy festive period to help save animals in need, as new figures reveal a shocking increase in the number of pets who were left abandoned and home alone over Christmas last year.

Northumberland’s chief inspector reveals 775 calls were made to the charity’s cruelty line on Christmas Day alone and new statistics reveal it received 25,230 reports between December 18 last year and January 2, 2024 - that’s an average of 158 calls an hour.

In total 660 dogs and 369 cats were left to fend for themselves during this period - often trapped, terrified and completely alone and not knowing if anyone would save them.

Lindsey Avery, RSPCA chief inspector for Northumberland, said: “It is unimaginable that anyone could abandon a pet at any time of year, let alone Christmas.

RSPCA fear pet abandonment is on the rise. Picture: RSPCA.

"Last year we saw a 23% increase in animals abandoned in the home over the Christmas period - often while their owners went away celebrating the festive season without giving a thought for the care of their pets - who were often left in appalling conditions.”

The RSPCA revealed last week that it has seen almost a 25% increase in animal neglect reports during the first half of 2024 and they fear the problem will get worse as more pet owners face financial hardship with the increase in expenditure around Christmas time coupled with an increase in energy bills.

A surge in pet ownership during the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions also plays a part.

“Thanks to the public supporting us we are able to rescue many animals and we can rehabilitate them and find them new homes - but to continue this life-saving work we need your help.

“That’s why we can’t stop for Christmas. As long as any animal is suffering, we will keep going to reach and rescue them.

“So please Join The Christmas Rescue, and help our rescuers, veterinary teams, branches and centre staff, who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives.”

To help the RSPCA rescue more animals visit rspca.org.uk/winterappeal