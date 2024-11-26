RSPCA reveal shocking increase in animal abandonment in Northumberland
In Northumberland, abandonment reports to the RSPCA for 2023 was 89, up from 71 in 2021, showing a 25% increase.
The RSPCA released statistics showing a staggering 51% increase in the number of animals abandoned in England and Wales during winter as part of its Join The Christmas Rescue campaign and to highlight the battle frontline rescuers face.
Trends show a year-on-year increase in reports, with a 30% rise in calls in three years. If it continues, there will be almost 23,000 reports by the end of the year.
RSPCA Chief Inspector Ian Briggs said: “Our rescuers are regularly coming across dogs in poor health, collapsed and left in isolated spots to suffer a lingering death; sick kittens discarded in cardboard boxes who are lucky to be found alive; or pet rabbits dumped in the wild with little chance of survival against predators.
“Heartbreakingly, we are seeing many pets left in their own filth - with no food or water, no-one to care for them and no idea if anyone will come to help them.
"So please join The Christmas Rescue and together we will bring joy and safety to animals. For thousands of terrified and injured animals, we’ll turn the worst suffering into the best Christmas yet.”
The RSPCA believes the surge in pet ownership during the Covid-19 lockdown and the increasing financial hardships due to soaring living costs have led to the increase in people dumping their pets.
They expect the crisis to worsen as more people struggle with the increase in expenditure around Christmas time, with presents, extra food shopping and an increase in energy bills playing a part.
Visit RSPCA website to find out more about their winter appeal, what to do if you find a stray dog or to get advice on helping an handling animals.
The RSPCA’s dedicated cost of living hub signposts help available for owners and over 200 pet food bank partnerships across the country support struggling pet owners.
If you find a small pet who has been abandoned, take them directly to a local vet or rescue centre, where experts can find out if it has been neglected or abused.
