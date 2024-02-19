Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hunter came into the care of RSPCA Northumberland West Branch in November 2023 after a change in his owners’ circumstances meant they could not keep him.

He was born partially sighted and is described as very friendly and loving, making him a wonderful family pet. However, he needs owners who can help manage his daily life around his poor sight.

Jan Ormiston, RSPCA Northumberland West trustee, said: “Hunter is such a lovely dog and does really well despite his limited vision. He never bumps into objects and it’s amazing how much he seems to be able to see when there are treats involved!

Hunter the husky is hoping to find the right home for him.

“He’d benefit from being in a home where objects won’t be moved around so he can learn the layout and navigate independently.”

Hunter gets on well with other dogs, but can get a little over-excited when he first meets them, and he can be strong on the lead.

The RSPCA say that Hunter would be best suited to owners with experience of the breed so they understand his needs both physically and mentally and that he could live with older children but a home without cats and other dogs would be best.

Jan added: “Hunter absolutely loves going for walks and races out of his kennel to greet us when it’s walk time. Even though his sight is poor, we know he’ll love getting out and about on adventures and exploring the sounds and sniffs of new places with his adopters.”

“If you’re thinking of adding a dog to your home then please consider our lovely boy, Hunter. He is looking for a playmate, someone to give him lots of belly rubs, and someone to help him navigate the world without his sight.”

To find out more about Hunter, speak to the team at RSPCA Northumberland West by emailing [email protected] or calling 07519 876789.