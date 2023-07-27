With help from the Covid-19 Support Fund, the Royal Voluntary Service has been able to invest in its helpful services.

The support groups in Northumberland that are encouraging more people to join are a Living Well with Dementia weekly group in Berwick and a twice-weekly group in Cramlington.

At these services, which are also supported by Ballinger Trust, teams of volunteers help staff to host fun and social gatherings that include a variety of offerings – such as a two-course lunch, guest speakers, gentle exercise, cognitive stimulation therapy, crafts, games and drop-in information sessions.

The Cramlington group takes place at the Beaconhill Community Centre every Tuesday and Thursday. Picture by Michael Baister.

As well as providing important practical support, the groups help local people living with dementia to stay active in their community and ultimately boost social connectivity, health and well-being. Loved ones or carers of those living with dementia attend to socialise and receive judgement-free advice and support where needed.

Margaret Facey, service manager for Royal Voluntary Service in Northumberland said: “I’m eager to welcome more people to join our wonderful groups that are improving the lives of people living with dementia, and their carers, throughout Northumberland.”

The Berwick group takes place at the Berwick Youth Hostel every Monday (excluding Bank Holidays) 10am to 2pm. The Cramlington group takes place at the Beaconhill Community Centre every Tuesday 11am to 2pm and Thursday 10am to 2pm.

