It is anticipated that more than 250 people will take part in the parade on Saturday, April 22, with serving Fusiliers from 5 FUSILIERS taking part, as well as cadets and veterans, and it will be an occasion to commemorate St George’s Day – which is the following day (Sunday, April 23).

It will also mark the 55th anniversary of the regiment, which was formed on St George’s Day in 1968.

The regiment has strong ties in the North East with a sub-unit in Cramlington and another plus its battalion headquarters based in Newcastle.

The programme for the day starts with a special church service for invited guests at The Church of St James The Great before the parade then forms up on Copper Chare which is adjacent to the church. The Church service will be conducted by Padre 5 FUSILIERS, Maj John Whalley and the Rector of Morpeth, Rev Canon Simon White.

The parade will then set off at approximately 11.30am and will cover a route of 1km along Newgate Street and Bridge Street. It will halt outside the former Morpeth Riverside Leisure Centre.

The Commanding Officer for 5 FUSILIERS, Lt Col John Gammon, said: “The parade will be spectacular and a great opportunity for everyone in Morpeth and Northumberland to pay tribute to those who serve our country so well.