Royal Mail delays in Alnwick and surrounding areas have left residents missing vital post, with some forced to collect letters themselves.

Over the past few months, locals say that they haven’t had much of a postal service at all, with little of their post arriving on time and then turning up in large batches.

Rob Wildsmith from Longhoughton explained that he has been waiting on important documents since his wife recently passed away.

On one occasion, Rob found 17 letters including death and marriage certificates waiting at the sorting office – some dated as far back as July 30.

Alnwick Delivery Office.

He said: “From what I have heard, the Royal Mail in Alnwick are extremely short-staffed, but another point is that there are no actual vacancies advertised. There are loads of people who would jump at the chance of employment.

“Some are saying come and pick it up, but I know in my estate there are people taking pensioners into Alnwick to get their post now. It’s like Covid times.”

Another who has been experiencing the same problem is Catherine Davies van Zoen from Alnwick. At 78, Catherine has had to give up her car due to deteriorating eyesight and does not find it easy to make regular trips to the Delivery Office.

She explained: “Last week was the absolute worst, I got nothing all week and then on Friday I got eight different items. There are times when we get things like hospital appointments, and I am currently waiting for a new credit card which is rather crucial.

“It’s quite difficult for me to get to the sorting office, the whole thing seems to be geared as if it’s all young people.”

Catherine added: “It is totally not the fault of the people here, they are working hard trying to get this all done but there are so few of them now and they get bigger rounds and have to deliver parcels as well.”

The Royal Mail were approached for comment and a spokesperson said: “Whilst the majority of addresses served by Alnwick Delivery Office receive post every day, some addresses are receiving deliveries every other day due to resourcing challenges.

"We anticipate the situation will improve shortly as we are currently training some new starters and are continuing to recruit for more posties.”