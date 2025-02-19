Seaton Delaval Arts Centre volunteers with the Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland. Picture: Paul Hood

A special celebration took place to present the King’s Award for Voluntary Service to dedicated volunteers at the Seaton Delaval Arts Centre.

Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland, Dr Caroline Pryer, visited the community arts hub to present the team with the highest award a local voluntary group can receive.

Volunteers, supporters and members of the community came together over coffee and cake to mark the special occasion.

The 160 seat community theatre opened in 2007 to bring residents together to enjoy and take part in the arts. The venue is also used by a range of community groups on a weekly basis along with a popular pantomime each Christmas.

Seaton Delaval Arts Centre volunteers presented with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service. Picture: Paul Hood

The King’s Award for Voluntary Service aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups.

Stu Bennett, theatre director, said: “We had a wonderful morning receiving this incredible award, recognition from His Majesty of all the time, effort and dedication our volunteers give to the venue and the community. It was such a lovely event.”