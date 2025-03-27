Solo rower Annasley Park is nearing the finishing line on a daring 3,000-mile crossing of the Atlantic Ocean.

The 29-year-old former racing cyclist set off from the Canary Islands in February and is now closing in on the Caribbean island of Antigua.

Annasley has battled against 40-foot waves and relentless conditions in her 22-foot boat, True Blue.

The incredible Ocean ‘Survivoar’ Challenge aims to raise £300,000 for four charities: The Alnwick Garden, BBC Children in Need, MS Society, and The Clocktower Foundation.

Senior partnerships manager at The Alnwick Garden, Lauren St Hilaire, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as one of the charities Annasley is raising money for in this remarkable feat of human endurance, and we are nail-bitingly tracking her trip every step of the way.

“It is a true rollercoaster ride to watch this brave young lady do this for us. This remarkable act of kindness will enable us to continue the work we do through our community and education programmes, and we are supporting her all the way.”

On the second day of Annasley’s sail, True Blue capsized due to wind funnelling between Gran Canaria and the neighbouring island of Tenerife. Thankfully, Annasley was unharmed and continued on her journey.

With the Atlantic Ocean notorious for its unpredictable and often treacherous weather conditions, Annasley has had the support of Viaset and Spectra, who provided her with a BGAN (Broadband Global Area Network) system before her trip. This equipment enables the real-time tracking of her journey across the ocean.

Annasley has currently raised over £100,000 of her fundraising goal. Donate at https://givestar.io/gs/ocean-survivoar-challenge