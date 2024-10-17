Rothbury WI set to unveil their nude calendar after successful skinny dip fundraiser for HospiceCare North Northumberland
The images, which keep some modesty intact, will be unveiled on Thursday, October 24, 2pm to 4pm, in the Jubilee Hall, Rothbury, where the High Sheriff of Northumberland, Lucia Bridgeman, will say a few words and the Rothbury calendar ladies will serve tea and cake.
All funds raised will be given to HospiceCare North Northumberland.
Katy Nickolls, Rothbury WI secretary, said: “By now we are seasoned exhibitionists and, as it turns out, it is the 25th anniversary of the original Calendar Girls from Rylstone & District WI.
“We live in the most beautiful corner of England and we do like a challenge, so, to be a bit different, we decided that all our pictures would have to be outdoors featuring our countryside."
The models braved all weathers to capture the best moments, including the aurora borealis at midnight and battling strong winds and untangling tinsel for a festive picture.
Katy added: “It has been an amazing year getting these photos together. Our women are all shapes and sizes and ages, from late 50s to nearly 80, and are beautiful! Huge thanks too to our awesome photographers for their time, care and patience.”
Julie Frost, HospiceCare’s marketing and communications officer, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen once more as Rothbury WI’s charity.
“Rothbury WI women are certainly daring to get these fantastic, tasteful shots!”
The calendar is on sale in all Running Fox cafés, Blacksmiths cafés, HospiceCare shops and Tully’s of Rothbury for £10.
