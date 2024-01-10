News you can trust since 1854
Rothbury WI raise thousands of pounds in a single year for HospiceCare North Northumberland

Rothbury WI adopted HospiceCare North Northumberland as its charity of the year in 2023 and raised over £4,000.
By Lauren Coulson
Published 10th Jan 2024, 10:06 GMT
Members even agreed to do a secret skinny dip to raise funds to underline their commitment.

In total they raised £4,440 and celebrated the culmination of a ‘fun-filled year’ with an evening of folk entertainment from The Sturdy Beggars.

Emma Arthur, HospiceCare North Northumberland fundraising manager, said: “Not only will it help generate vital funds, it will also help raise the profile of our Hospice at Home, Bereavement & Dementia Support Services to a much wider audience.”

Rothbury WI members and hospice fundraising manager, Emma Arthur.Rothbury WI members and hospice fundraising manager, Emma Arthur.
Rothbury WI members and hospice fundraising manager, Emma Arthur.

Over the last six years, Rothbury WI have raised over £8,000 for charities including Carers Northumberland, Thropton Warm Hub Lunch Club, The Coquetdale Bereavement Support Group, St Oswald’s Hospice, Northumberland Park Mountain Rescue and the Women’s Refuge.

Their largest amount of fundraising was approximately £10,000 raised for The Stephen Carey Foundation in 2014 from a ‘Vintage Rothbury’ event.

