Rothbury WI adopted HospiceCare North Northumberland as its charity of the year in 2023 and raised over £4,000.

Members even agreed to do a secret skinny dip to raise funds to underline their commitment.

In total they raised £4,440 and celebrated the culmination of a ‘fun-filled year’ with an evening of folk entertainment from The Sturdy Beggars.

Emma Arthur, HospiceCare North Northumberland fundraising manager, said: “Not only will it help generate vital funds, it will also help raise the profile of our Hospice at Home, Bereavement & Dementia Support Services to a much wider audience.”

Rothbury WI members and hospice fundraising manager, Emma Arthur.

Over the last six years, Rothbury WI have raised over £8,000 for charities including Carers Northumberland, Thropton Warm Hub Lunch Club, The Coquetdale Bereavement Support Group, St Oswald’s Hospice, Northumberland Park Mountain Rescue and the Women’s Refuge.