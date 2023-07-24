Members hope their efforts will raise at least £1,000 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Katy Nickolls, Rothbury WI secretary, said: “I originally mentioned the idea of a skinny dip as a joke to members of the WI as our next fundraiser.

"To my surprise, several members said they thought it was a great idea and that they would do it – so the’ Secret Skinny Dip’ event was born.

Rothbury WI members are planning a secret skinny dip.

"We are planning it very carefully with health and safety being a top priority but are keeping the exact date and beach location top secret, as we are a demure group of ladies after all!

"We will just promise to complete the challenge by the end of September this year and to post photographs as evidence (rear view only) on our website.”

The funds will go towards meeting the hospice’s £1m annual running costs.

Julie Frost, HospiceCare’s marketing and communications officer, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as Rothbury WI’s Charity of the Year 2023 because not only will it help generate vital funds, it will also help raise the profile of our Hospice at Home, Bereavement & Dementia Support Services to a much wider audience.

“It doesn’t matter what size the donation, large of small, every penny counts.

This year HospiceCare’s running costs are expected to be around £1m. We will receive a 5% contribution from the NHS, the rest we have to find from fundraising events, donations, trusts and organisations, legacies and our charity shops.

"It would mean the world to us and the families we support, to help Rothbury WI achieve, or even exceed, their target of £1,000.”

There are several ways to make a donation: online via https://www.justgiving.com/page/rothbury-wi-skinnydip23; Tully's and The Narrow Nick on Rothbury High Street have both agreed to take a collection tin. Or contact Rothbury WI directly via [email protected]