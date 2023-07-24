News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Rothbury WI prepare for secret skinny dip for HospiceCare North Northumberland

Rothbury WI members are gearing up for a secret skinny dip to raise funds for their charity of the year.
By Ian Smith
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:38 BST

Members hope their efforts will raise at least £1,000 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

Katy Nickolls, Rothbury WI secretary, said: “I originally mentioned the idea of a skinny dip as a joke to members of the WI as our next fundraiser.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"To my surprise, several members said they thought it was a great idea and that they would do it – so the’ Secret Skinny Dip’ event was born.

Rothbury WI members are planning a secret skinny dip.Rothbury WI members are planning a secret skinny dip.
Rothbury WI members are planning a secret skinny dip.
Most Popular

"We are planning it very carefully with health and safety being a top priority but are keeping the exact date and beach location top secret, as we are a demure group of ladies after all!

"We will just promise to complete the challenge by the end of September this year and to post photographs as evidence (rear view only) on our website.”

The funds will go towards meeting the hospice’s £1m annual running costs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Julie Frost, HospiceCare’s marketing and communications officer, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen as Rothbury WI’s Charity of the Year 2023 because not only will it help generate vital funds, it will also help raise the profile of our Hospice at Home, Bereavement & Dementia Support Services to a much wider audience.

“It doesn’t matter what size the donation, large of small, every penny counts.

This year HospiceCare’s running costs are expected to be around £1m. We will receive a 5% contribution from the NHS, the rest we have to find from fundraising events, donations, trusts and organisations, legacies and our charity shops.

"It would mean the world to us and the families we support, to help Rothbury WI achieve, or even exceed, their target of £1,000.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are several ways to make a donation: online via https://www.justgiving.com/page/rothbury-wi-skinnydip23; Tully's and The Narrow Nick on Rothbury High Street have both agreed to take a collection tin. Or contact Rothbury WI directly via [email protected]

Over the last six years Rothbury WI has raised over £8,000 for charities including Carers Northumberland, Thropton Warm Hub Lunch Club, The Coquetdale Bereavement Support Group, St Oswald’s Hospice, Northumberland Park Mountain Rescue and the Women’s Refuge. It also raised around £10,000 for The Stephen Carey Foundation in 2014 from a ‘Vintage Rothbury’ event.

Related topics:HospiceCare North Northumberland