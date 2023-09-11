News you can trust since 1854
Rothbury WI bare all in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland

Rothbury WI members have completed a charity challenge dip in the North Sea.
By Ian Smith
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST
Rothbury WI members prepare for their skinny dip. Picture: Margaret WhittakerRothbury WI members prepare for their skinny dip. Picture: Margaret Whittaker
Rothbury WI members prepare for their skinny dip. Picture: Margaret Whittaker

The secret skinny dip at Sugar Sands beach, near Longhoughton, last Tuesday morning has raised £2,879 for HospiceCare North Northumberland.

The hospice is their charity of the year.

The exact date and location were kept top secret ‘as we are a demure group of ladies after all’, secretary Katy Nickolls had previously explained.

WI members bare all as they take the plunge. Picture: Margaret WhittakerWI members bare all as they take the plunge. Picture: Margaret Whittaker
WI members bare all as they take the plunge. Picture: Margaret Whittaker
She had mentioned the idea of a fundraising skinny dip as a joke to members but, to her surprise, several members said they thought it was a great idea and that they would do it .

HospiceCare posted: “Well done ladies and thank you all so much from us all at HospiceCare - the target of £1,000 has been completely smashed.”

The funds will go towards meeting the hospice’s £1m annual running costs.

HospiceCare has to find 95% of its income from fundraising events, donations, trusts and organisations, legacies and its charity shops.

Not only have their efforts helped generate vital funds, it has also helped raise the profile of itsHospice at Home, Bereavement & Dementia Support Services to a much wider audience.

Over the last six years Rothbury WI has raised over £8,000 for charities including Carers Northumberland, Thropton Warm Hub Lunch Club, The Coquetdale Bereavement Support Group, St Oswald’s Hospice, Northumberland Park Mountain Rescue and the Women’s Refuge. It also raised around £10,000 for The Stephen Carey Foundation in 2014 from a ‘Vintage Rothbury’ event.

There is still time to donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/rothbury-wi-skinnydip23

