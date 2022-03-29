Rothbury tree wardens pioneer new county-wide scheme

The Tree Warden scheme is being officially launched by Northumberland County Council in Rothbury on Monday and is being marked by the planting of 150 new tree saplings as well as the unveiling of a commemorative plaque to celebrate the occasion.

Specialist tree wardens are being recruited under the scheme to work with the local authority and other organisations to raise funds and identify suitable land for local tree planting.

Along with pruning, watering, rejuvenating and giving vital aftercare to trees and greenery in their local area, the wardens will be working with schools to educate children about the importance and value that trees have to our environment.

Rothbury Tree Wardens. Left to Right (back), Chris Hicks, Elidh Gardiner, Jane Cheadle, Joan Pattison and Jo Wilkes. Left to right (front), Jen Homer, Hazel Meyer and Katie Scott.

Trees are vital in fighting the effects of climate change as they capture and store carbon from the atmosphere, prevent flooding, reduce pollution and keep soil rich in nutrients.

Council leader Glen Sanderson, who is also portfolio holder for climate change, will be unveiling the commemorative plaque at the event.

He said: “We are delighted to be able to launch the county's Tree Warden scheme in this beautiful part of Northumberland.

"Trees are a vital part of our eco-system and we must do all we can to help tackle the effects of climate change and continue our drive towards becoming a carbon neutral county. We're looking forward to this scheme being rolled out in many other areas.”

Rowan, Silver Birch, Crab Apple, Hawthorn and Cherry are some of the trees being planted on council-owned land on the verge of the B6341 near the Beggars Rigg car park.

Katie Scott, coordinator of Rothbury Climate and Nature (CAN) group, said: “We are delighted that Northumberland County Council, with The Tree Council, is creating volunteer tree warden groups across Northumberland.

“It is very gratifying that Rothbury Tree Wardens are acknowledged as the pioneering group for the scheme. We are soon launching our tree trail which highlights aspects of Rothbury’s history, as seen through the ‘eyes’ of some of our special trees.”

To find out more about the Rothbury Tree Wardens and to apply to join, please go to www.rothburytrees.uk.