Rothbury resident serenaded as she celebrates 100th birthday
Rothbury resident Bessie Noble was serenaded as she celebrated her 100th birthday.
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:28 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:32 pm
The surprise was organised by local hairdresser Eleanor Merriman.
Bessie thought she was popping along to Eleanor Hair Design on Bridge Street for a birthday trim.
But she was delighted when members of the Morpeth choir ‘Voicemale’ sang her an old Scottish ballad ‘My Ain One’ and, of course, a rousing rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’.
Bessie, who has lived in Rothbury for more than 40 years, was also thrilled to receive a telegram from the Queen.
She was accompanied to the salon by her daughter, Tricia.