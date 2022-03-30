Rothbury resident serenaded as she celebrates 100th birthday

Bessie Noble with members of 'Voicemale'.

The surprise was organised by local hairdresser Eleanor Merriman.

Bessie thought she was popping along to Eleanor Hair Design on Bridge Street for a birthday trim.

But she was delighted when members of the Morpeth choir ‘Voicemale’ sang her an old Scottish ballad ‘My Ain One’ and, of course, a rousing rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’.

Bessie, who has lived in Rothbury for more than 40 years, was also thrilled to receive a telegram from the Queen.