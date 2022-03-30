Rothbury resident serenaded as she celebrates 100th birthday

Rothbury resident Bessie Noble was serenaded as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

By Ian Smith
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:28 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:32 pm
Bessie Noble with members of 'Voicemale'.

The surprise was organised by local hairdresser Eleanor Merriman.

Bessie thought she was popping along to Eleanor Hair Design on Bridge Street for a birthday trim.

But she was delighted when members of the Morpeth choir ‘Voicemale’ sang her an old Scottish ballad ‘My Ain One’ and, of course, a rousing rendition of ‘Happy Birthday’.

Bessie, who has lived in Rothbury for more than 40 years, was also thrilled to receive a telegram from the Queen.

She was accompanied to the salon by her daughter, Tricia.

