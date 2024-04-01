Rothbury resident celebrates 100th birthday with cards from two kings
and live on Freeview channel 276
Florence Baker celebrated her milestone birthday at home last Tuesday.
It was a great delight that she not only received a card of congratulations from King Charles and Queen Camilla but also from King Harald V of Norway.
She was born in Norway in 1924, living there through the German occupation of World War Two before coming to England in 1946 aged 22.
Her mother was from the North East before she married a Norwegian and moved to Norway.
Florence and her chemical engineer husband had two daughters and a son.
She now has seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren with another on the way.