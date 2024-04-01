Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Florence Baker celebrated her milestone birthday at home last Tuesday.

It was a great delight that she not only received a card of congratulations from King Charles and Queen Camilla but also from King Harald V of Norway.

She was born in Norway in 1924, living there through the German occupation of World War Two before coming to England in 1946 aged 22.

Florence Baker with her cards from two kings. Picture: Jeff Reynalds

Her mother was from the North East before she married a Norwegian and moved to Norway.

Florence and her chemical engineer husband had two daughters and a son.