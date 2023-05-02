The ‘Rothbury Ramble’ takes in eight historic sites, each having a connection to King Charles III or other members of the royal family.

Each site has audio files explaining its connection to the royals, which have been recorded by pupils at the first and middle schools, members of the local historic society, local people, military veterans and even a young refugee from the war in Ukraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ramble takes around 45 minutes to complete, and starts at the junction of Town Foot and Bridge Street.

The Rothbury ramble is planned to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The sites included are the Jubilee Hall, Pill Box at the bottom of Garleigh Road, All Saints Church, site of old Rothbury Castle, site of the Three Half Moons Pub, other Rothbury pubs, Armstrong Cross, Donkins Lamp and the war memorial.

To get involved, download the maps and get all information at: https://www.rothburyparishcouncil.org.uk/links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad