After decades of feeling misunderstood, misdiagnosed, and out of step with traditional systems, Rothbury-based creative Anna Brand has finally found her groove – and she’s using it to help others find theirs.

Diagnosed with ADHD in her 40s, Anna has turned her once-confusing brain into a finely tuned creative asset, now running a thriving consultancy, Anna Brand Creative, and hosting a fast-rising podcast, B. with Anna Brand.

For years, Anna felt like she was too much: too chaotic, too loud, too “all over the place.” Turns out, she wasn’t too much—she was just ADHD. And once she stopped trying to fit into everyone else’s boxes, she built a business and podcast helping others break out of theirs too.

“What I do best is help people figure out who they really are and what they stand for," she says. "Once we’ve found that golden thread, everything else—your branding, visuals, messaging, content—just falls into place.

Anna Brand with Alan Robson. Picture: Neil Jackson

"I help clients uncover that, build their story around it, and then show up with confidence. That might mean developing their brand identity, planning content that resonates, coaching them through visibility fears, or just giving them the tools and the mindset to stop hiding. It's not just about logos – it's about unlocking what makes you - you.”

Now, after years of encouraging others to be visible, Anna’s stepped into the spotlight herself with her hit podcast.

“I was helping all these clients get visible, but I was too scared to do it myself,” Anna recalls. “One of my friends said, ‘Why aren’t you doing a podcast then?’—so I did. Within a week, I recorded the first episode.”

The podcast is raw and unedited – warts and all as it gives her viewers permission to leave their comfort zone and try new things – just as she has done.

Guests so far have included North East broadcasting legends Alan Robson MBE and Alfie Joey, journalist Alexander Bell, and entrepreneur Jenny Smith.

“I don’t ask the usual questions. I want the things they don’t normally say. I want to hear about what went wrong, how they got through it, and what they learned,” Anna says. “And we always laugh, because that’s real life too.”

B. with Anna Brand is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.