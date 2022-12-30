Morris Adamson, owner of Rothbury Family Butchers, has volunteered at the city centre project for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

From humble beginnings almost 40 years ago providing soup to homeless people, demand for its services has now dramatically increased and it serves up around 200 meals each day.

Morris Adamson with fellow People's Kitchen team leaders Nat and Jen.

Its ‘Feed a Friend For a Fiver’ campaign has raised over £100,000 which ensured those in need not only had a good Christmas dinner, but will also get food and support throughout the winter months.

For many people, The People's Kitchen is also a sanctuary where they can receive unconditional friendship in a non-judgemental and caring environment, and benefit from the charity signposting to welfare, medical and housing services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie Pavlou, a trustee of The People’s Kitchen said: “Things are tough for a lot of people right now with the cost-of-living crisis and the after effects of the pandemic.

"The Kitchen is busier than ever before, but our Feed a Friend for a Fiver campaign has surpassed our expectations and reinforced our belief that the people of the North East are the kindest and most caring in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve had businesses, churches, community organisations, schools and individuals donating and there are lots of examples of young people giving up their pocket money to help us.

"People have been using our Just Giving page and then sharing the link on social media which has made a huge difference as all the money we get from Just Giving goes straight to the people who need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad