The public are urged to avoid the scene of an explosion as the emergency services continue to tackle its aftermath.

Two fire crews were sent to what firefighters described as a business park, near Rothbury, at around 7.30am on Tuesday June 18, following the sound of explosions.

The emergency services were called to the park, on the B6344 towards Morpeth, where a mobile crane had caught fire.

Northumberland Fire and Rescue have said that there are no injuries.

Retired soldier Arthur Hughes, 79, of Croft Road, Rothbury, sent us this photograph and video.

He said: “I was working on my computer at about 7.10am when I heard a huge explosion.

Smoke can be seen following a series of explosions near Rothbury, Northumberland

“I thought at first It was something to do with the army ranges.

“But then there was a second explosion which rattled the windows.

“Soon you could see plumes of smoke and hear sirens and more explosions. There was about four or five in total.”

Northumbria Police tweeted just after 8am that the fire was causing traffic disruptions in the area and that they were closing the nnearby B6341 while they deal with the situation.

Their tweet added: “Please avoid the area if possible.”