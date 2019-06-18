Rothbury explosion latest: B6341 to remain closed as work continues after blaze
The B6341 at Rothbury will remain closed on Wednesday, June 19 following a fire.
Emergency services were called to the route, near Armstrong Cottages, Rothbury, after a mobile crane caught fire shortly after 7am on Tuesday, June 18.
Nobody is believed to have been hurt in the fire, and Northumbria Police have stressed that the blaze, thought to be caused by a vehicle defect, is not being treated as suspicious.
Northumberland County Council issued an update about the road closure, which is to continue into Wednesday.
It said: “The B6341 at Rothbury is now expected to remain closed up until 6pm on Wednesday, June 19.
“This is to allow the safe removal of the burned out vehicle which caught fire there this morning.
“Signposted diversions are in place in both directions.
“School transport arrangements made today (Tuesday, June 18) will remain in place until the road re-opens.”
A number of school transport routes were affected by the closure.
Which routes?
As of Tuesday, June 18, these routes were affected by the B6341 closure:
MOR001 - Rothbury to KeviMOR002 - Rothbury to Kevi MOR013 - Longhorsley to Dr Thomlinsons via Longramlington andMOR003 - Thropton to Kevi All routes will be operating but 20 to 30 minute delays are expected.
A further update was given regarding school transport for Wednesday, June 19:
The school transport route 013 operated by Rothbury Motors from Longhorsely to Dr Thomlinson C of E Middle School via Longframlington will call at at Longframlington in the morning at approximately 8.23am and then call at Longhorsley for approximately 8.30am.