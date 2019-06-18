Homes have been evacuated following a series of explosions with the public urged to avoid the surrounding area.

Emergency services rushed to what is described as a business park near Rothbury, on the B6341 towards Morpeth, after a mobile crane caught fire.

While Northumberland Fire and Rescue have said that there are no injuries, the road has been closed and eight homes evacuated with residents moved to “rest centres” while debris from the crane is cleared.

Retired soldier Arthur Hughes, 79, of Croft Road, Rothbury, sent us this photograph and video.

He said: “I was working on my computer at about 7.10am when I heard a huge explosion.

“I thought at first It was something to do with the army ranges not far away.

Smoke can be seen following a series of explosions near Rothbury, Northumberland

“But then there was a second explosion which rattled the windows.

“Soon you could see plumes of smoke and hear sirens and more explosions. There was about four or five in total.”

Northumbria Police tweeted just after 8am that the fire was causing traffic disruptions in the area and that they were closing the nearby B6341 at Town Foot, outside Armstrong Cottages, while they deal with the situation.

Their tweet added: “Please avoid the area if possible.”

A spokeswoman for Northumberland Fire and Rescue service said at 10.30am that the road was expected to remin closed for “a considerable time”.

She added: “Eight properties have been affected and residents are now in rest centres as a precaution.”