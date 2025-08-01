As a historic Rothbury business goes on the market, contributor Katie Scott talks about the changing face of retail in the town.

Rothbury is a wonderful town, which is well loved and cared for by its residents. This popular destination is visited by folk from everywhere, for day trips and longer holidays.

There is so much to like; and browsing the independent and heritage shops is often top of the list of things to do.

However, Sue and Rich Hurst are concerned about what the future might hold for retail in Rothbury – and for the future of independent shops in general.

Rich and Sue at Tully's of Rothbury in 1999.

In small villages and towns and on many high streets, shops are closing, leaving residents with no option but to shop from chains, online, or out of town.

In Rothbury, Thomas Rogerson’s Shoe Shop, with its fabulous arcade, is also up for sale.

As it says on their website: ‘With a legacy of crafting exquisite footwear since 1905, our store stands as a testament to quality and heritage.’

Otterburn Mill closed recently, but fortunately it looks like that shop may soon be taken on by a new business.

Edwin and Mary Tully in 1998.

However, the old Co-op building is still empty. There is change and disruption, which is unsettling.

Thankfully, Rothbury still has several iconic and wonderful independent shops, such as the magnificent traditional hardware store, Aldersons, loved by all.

J R Soulsby & Sons is a firm favourite for toys, games and cards, and there are many more.

Losing heritage shops is a depressing thought, but an opportunity in Rothbury to continue an excellent tradition of great service from an independent grocery and provision store, has arisen.

A Tully's delivery driver around 1930.

Rich and Sue’s own shop, the much-loved Tully’s of Rothbury Delicatessen, has a fine history of providing provisions and groceries to the people of Upper Coquetdale, for 125 years.

Rich said: “I remember shopping in traditional stores in Blaydon as a child, and Newman’s Deli in Newcastle, where the smells and colours were in abundance. I loved it, and a lifelong appreciation of good, local, food, and individual customer service began.”

He remembers the shopping experience before supermarkets, “when grocers would slice the cheese and the bacon, and then wrap it in paper”.

These experiences meant a lot to Rich, growing up, and so, after a successful career in IT, when the chance arose to purchase a traditional grocery store in the town he and Sue had made their own, they jumped at the chance.

Tully’s was originally established by Jane Tully, in 1900. Jane and her husband Andrew not only ran a shop, but also regularly took a horse and cart (later a van) up the valley, for the more remote residents to purchase provisions.

This travelling shop went up to Otterburn and the North Coquet Valley.

Customers from the farming communities would meet at the specific trading points, on set days.

Tully’s shop itself, at that time, was much higher up the High Street, before if moved to its current location. They took the current shop after Bell the Grocer retired. Willie Bell (trading as T Bell) ran, from the 1930s, the grocers, and also the Newcastle House Hotel.

Tully’s Grocers passed from Jane to her son Andrew, who ran the shop for over 30 years. Andrew not only owned Tully’s, but also the Studio Café and Dance Hall.

After Andrew’s death in 1956, the family business went to Edwin and Mary Tully. Tully’s had been a family providing good quality groceries for three generations. This is a proud heritage, and when it was sold to Sue and Rich Hurst in May 1998, they were very aware of their responsibility to this history and legacy.

Edwin and Mary Tully took out an advert in the Morpeth Herald in 1998 which thanked all customers and friends for their custom and support and announced its takeover.

Sue and Rich were keen to acknowledge the history of the shop but also excited to develop and expand – to become a truly local, ethical, as well as a traditional establishment. The local community was, and is, at the heart of every decision which they make.

During their ownership they have carried out major refurbishments including doubling the shop footprint and carefully restoring the original pine panelling in the main retail area.

They have made Tully’s of Rothbury – a traditional village store, delicatessen and tearoom – into an essential shop for residents, loved and cherished by locals and visitors. Artisan producers used by Tully’s have a reliable and ethical place to sell their goods.

Times change, and many things for the better. But traditional service, good quality provisions, ethical and locally produced groceries, never go out of date.

Tully’s of Rothbury is for sale with Christie & Co for £175,000.