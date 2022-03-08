Rothbury community rallies round with donations for Ukraine

Should any Coquetdale residents wish to donate, they can drop off items at All Saints Church in Rothbury between 7.30am and 5pm each day (please put items in the children’s corner of the church).List of things needed (based on information from aid providers):Personal hygiene products- soaps, shower gels, shampoos and hair conditioners, hairbrushes- toothbrushes and toothpaste, for children and adults- antiperspirants and deodorants (mainly for women but also for men)- face creams and tonics, hand creams for women.- sanitary towels, tampons, panty liners- larger sanitary pads for women in puerperium and nursing pads (breastfeeding pads)- wet wipes, nappies of various sizes, tissues, cotton padsMedical supplies- first aid kits- bandages, gauze and swabs, tourniquets, plasters, disposable gloves- anti-pain, anti-fever and anti-inflammatory drugs for children and adults- vitamins for children- something for the cough, sore throat, stomach problems, nasal drops.For children, to keep them occupied and distracted, to make them smile:- colouring books and crayons/markers- small puzzles- small soft toys/ cuddly toys- sweets: chocolates, bars, snacks, etc.And also:- baby porridge, baby rice, fruit/vegetable snacks in tubes (not jars),-instant foods such as soups, etc.,-long-term foods such as canned food, etc.,-paper towels, cutlery and disposable plates- sleeping bags, mats, blankets- power banks, batteries, flashlightsClothing in different sizes (please bring NEW items):- women's and children's underwear- cotton T-shirts, sweatshirts and tracksuits,- thermoactive clothing- cotton leggings for women- women's slippers, children's and women's pyjamas- bath towelsAt the moment, used clothing is not being collected although it may be requested later on, if needed and requested by charity organisations in Poland.