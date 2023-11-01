Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five-year-old Jay MacPherson decided to take part in the 1.2km run to raise money for Seahouses lifeboat station. He was just four when he made the decision.

Jay has a passion for lifeboats and ambitions to be a lifesaver when he is older. He is also a regular visitor to Seahouses lifeboat station with his mum Leanne and dad Tom.

He raised £1,264 in total for Seahouses RNLI from friends and sponsors.

Jay went aboard the Inshore Lifeboat D828 RNLB "Grace Darling", and the All-Weather Lifeboat RNLB 13-36 "John and Elizabeth Allan" in his tour.

Members of the crew met Jay and his family at the lifeboat station recently and the little hero presented them with a cheque for the money he had raised.

He was given a VIP tour of the lifeboat station and presented with a plaque acknowledging his fantastic effort, and a special junior pair of yellow wellies as a thank you from the crew.

Water safety team and crew member Lynsey Carr said: “What a fantastic effort from such a young lad, his sponsored donation was amazing. We reckon he is certainly a future crew member. He really seemed to enjoy his visit, and although shy at first, quickly settled into enjoying every part of his visit to the station.”

Jay’s mum, Leanne, previously said: “While we may not live near the coast, we visit often and know how much of a fantastic charity the RNLI are.