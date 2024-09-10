A four-year-old boy and his dad have raised hundreds of pounds for charity.

Freddy Coe, from Rothbury, decided to participate in the mini Great North Run for the second year in a row, after completing his first at just three-years-old.

Freddy ran the 1.5 kilometre dash with his dad, Chris, and raised £725 for the Great North Children's Hospital Foundation, a charity the family holds dearly after Freddy had surgery at the Great North Children's Hospital in Newcastle.

The foundation supports children and their families who go for hospital treatment and care, making their experience the best it possibly can be.

Father and son, Chris and Freddy Coe, at the finish line of the mini Great North Run.

Freddy’s mum, Hannah, said: “It was quite a nice day. The sun got out so that was good. It’s just shy of a mile, the course that they do, and he did it in seven minutes.

“When he said he wanted to do the race, I told him he could do it for charity. He didn't quite understand fully but he understood enough that if he ran the race, he could raise money for sick kids. This year he understood a lot more and he wanted to run and raise money for the poorly kids.

“All his friends and family are really proud of him, especially for just being four. He has quite a good understanding of why it's so important to raise money for them, having been there himself and that's such a good thing for such a young age to have that understanding,

Freddy raised £580 after his first run in 2023 and this year, after receiving his well-earned medal, he already expressed his desire to run again in 2025.