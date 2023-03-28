News you can trust since 1854
Rothbury artist donates stunning original painting of Bamburgh to Northumberland charity Chameleon Buddies

Rothbury artist Lynda Taylor has donated an original painting to Alnwick-based charity, Chameleon Buddies.

By Ian Smith
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:50 BST

The acrylic painting, ‘Bamburgh Morning’, is being raffled to raise money for the organisation, which supports women in Northumberland and Kenya to adapt to life changes after childbirth or stoma surgery.

Lynda, of Crown Studio Gallery, said “It’s one of my own favourite paintings. One February half term, we rented a house in Bamburgh and the whole family stayed there together.

"So for me it evokes early mornings, happy family meals, children’s laughter, fresh air and the call of the oyster catchers.”

Gill Castle with Lynda Taylor.
Gill Castle, founder of Chameleon Buddies, said: “We are thrilled that such a talented local artist has donated one of her gorgeous paintings to help our small charity raise much needed funds to help women who are struggling.”

The painting retails for £540. Tickets costing £7.50 can be purchased via the charity’s JustGiving page on its website or at the Gallery.

