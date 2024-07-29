Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fundraising campaign has been launched so the roof at Rothbury All Saints Parish Church can be repaired.

The roof on the north side of the church began pouring in whenever it rained and dozens of buckets were used to catch the flood.

The church is used as a venue for community events used such as the recent Rothbury Traditional Music Festival and is always packed for local funerals.

A company specialising in church roofs gave a quote of £20,000 for emergency work but caused great concern when they got up there to find the cost was likely to be an additional £30,000.

Buckets are being used to catch water after heavy rain. Picture: Toni and David Smith

They found that most of the 170 year old tiles and structures could not be reused and a secondary related problem exists with the main walls of the nave, which are running with damp and will have to be stripped of paint, dried and sealed. Estimates on this have yet to be finalised.

A rapid campaign of fundraising and grant finding has launched and in the meantime various historic monuments have had to be removed including the copper arts and crafts commemorative plaque of villagers who served in the Boer War.