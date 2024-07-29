Rothbury All Saints Parish Church fundraises to cover £30,000 repairs of its roof
and live on Freeview channel 276
The roof on the north side of the church began pouring in whenever it rained and dozens of buckets were used to catch the flood.
The church is used as a venue for community events used such as the recent Rothbury Traditional Music Festival and is always packed for local funerals.
A company specialising in church roofs gave a quote of £20,000 for emergency work but caused great concern when they got up there to find the cost was likely to be an additional £30,000.
They found that most of the 170 year old tiles and structures could not be reused and a secondary related problem exists with the main walls of the nave, which are running with damp and will have to be stripped of paint, dried and sealed. Estimates on this have yet to be finalised.
A rapid campaign of fundraising and grant finding has launched and in the meantime various historic monuments have had to be removed including the copper arts and crafts commemorative plaque of villagers who served in the Boer War.
A Just Giving page is now live with a target of £15,000. Donations can be made to Rothbury Church Fabric Fund here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.