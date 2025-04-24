Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Berwick Rotary recently hosted a visit by Professor Joy Palmer Cooper, the District Governor for Rotary North East England.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her territory stretches from the Tweed through to North Yorkshire and is made up of 46 Rotary groups with more than 1,000 members.

Prof Palmer Cooper said that Rotary had grown by adapting to change. Having started as an organisation for businessmen, with the emphasis on men, Rotary now welcomed men and women of all backgrounds. Prof Palmer Cooper is the fifth female North East District Governor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But Rotary still very much welcomes business people and many groups in the UK have grown by attracting corporate members”, she said.

Joy Palmer Cooper with David Conway, a long-serving Berwick Rotary member and past President.

In a wide-ranging talk, Prof Palmer Cooper gave examples of groups in several areas that have adapted by holding different types of meetings, others which have formed around a specific topic such as the environment and others that are collaborating across larger areas to deliver bigger projects.

She said that she was “impressed by the work Berwick Rotary carries out to support the local community as well as Rotary's international work” and also commended Berwick Rotary for the way it uses local media and social media.

Berwick Rotary membership chair Tim Barnsley encouraged both individuals and companies who wanted to find out more to get in touch.

He added: “We are always happy to meet people for an informal, no-commitment chat about what we do and answer any questions.