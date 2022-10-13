Rotary honour for 'Morpeth Gadgy' Alex Swailes

Alex Swailes, who celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this year, has been involved with Rotary at Alnwick and Morpeth for 30 years.

His ‘gadgy’ roles include welcoming people to the annual Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering.

Morpeth Rotary President Arif Shahab recently awarded him honorary membership of Morpeth Rotary at a formal presentation.

