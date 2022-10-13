Rotary honour for 'Morpeth Gadgy' Alex Swailes
A man known to many as the Morpeth Gadgy has received a prestigious honour.
13th Oct 2022, 12:08pm
Alex Swailes, who celebrated his 90th birthday earlier this year, has been involved with Rotary at Alnwick and Morpeth for 30 years.
His ‘gadgy’ roles include welcoming people to the annual Morpeth Northumbrian Gathering.
Morpeth Rotary President Arif Shahab recently awarded him honorary membership of Morpeth Rotary at a formal presentation.
This means he does not need to pay membership fees and does not need to attend regularly.