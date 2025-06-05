Berwick Rotary vice president Bryon Longbone and youth service chair Stevie Crozier recently paid a visit to Berwick Darts Academy to find out more about the organisation and provide a financial boost.

Based at Northern View in Highcliffe, the academy is currently running at capacity with 30 players and a waiting list of a similar number.

Head Coach, Steven Brown, explained that the academy was “introducing what had traditionally been a working class pub game to a new, younger group of people in a safe environment, while changing the perception of the game so it was seen as a sport”.

It is affiliated to the Junior Darts Corporation, which allows it to compete against teams around the country where it has had a number of successful outings.

Pictured with four players from the Berwick Darts Academy are Steven Brown, left, and Stevie Crozier, right.

Mr Longbone said: “We heartedly commended the dedication of the darts group volunteers to the work they are doing with all these young people.

“Although Berwick Rotary isn’t in a position to fund every request we receive, we were pleased to be able to cover the cost of two tablets that will assist the academy with its administration and booking of tournaments.”

Mr Crozier, who handed over the cheque, added: “Berwick Rotary has been involved with working with young people over a number of years, particularly through our annual short story competition run in conjunction with local schools.

“We welcomed this opportunity to see first-hand what the academy is doing to support a committed group of local youth and to help with this.”

For more information if you are interested in joining Berwick Rotary, email [email protected]