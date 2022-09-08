Rotary club's fundraising drive for special school in Berwick

Despite the hot and dry summer, the course was in excellent condition. A day with no wind at Goswick is a rare event and the teams took advantage of the conditions.

The competition was won by a team from Durham with a very respectable score of 102 points followed by Greenvale on 101 points, with local team Charlie’s Angels third on 100 points.

Organiser Chris Budzynski said: “The day would not have been possible without the generosity of Goswick Golf Club, including the welcome from the catering and bar staff, the sponsors and everyone else who supported the event.

The Tyne and Tweed Mortgage and Investment Services team.

