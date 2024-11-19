The bridge lights were bought by Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council after the last set was damaged beyond repair by Storm Arwen. They welcome everyone to the town centre.

The tree, a gift to the town from Detchant Wood Forestry, was brought into Marygate on a low-loader before dawn and hoisted into position by a team from three local farms and a dozen members of the Rotary club, which provided more than £2,000 worth of new lights this year, whilst Landels Electricals’ team worked on the bridge lights.

Berwick Christmas Market on Sunday, December 8 (11am to 4pm) is the Rotary team’s next project.

In the last two years the number of stalls and food outlets has exceeded the space available on the north side of Marygate, so this year, with the town council’s support, the street will be closed to traffic between West Street and the Town Hall.

This will turn Marygate into a lively marketplace, allowing more room around the stalls and making it more comfortable for visitors, stallholders and shoppers. Road diversions will be in place and all the town car parks open as usual.

Local traders and quality food suppliers will welcome visitors warmly and Santa’s grotto will be in its place in the Town Hall amongst charity stalls and local good causes.

Funds raised at the market and from selling raffle tickets will be used to help local families struggling with the cost of living at Christmas.

1 . Berwick Rotary Christmas The tree was hoisted into position by a team from three local farms and a dozen members of the Rotary club. Photo: Tim Barnsley Photo Sales