A presentation was made to Aimee Davison following a bingo and barbecue fundraising evening at Warkworth Cricket Club hosted by Amble and Warkworth Rotary Club.

The event raised nearly £500 and with the addition of a further donation from the Rotary Amble and Warkworth, raised a total of £600 for Aimee's chosen charity, Student Minds.

Aimee is raising further funds for Student Minds with a charity trek up Mount Kilimanjaro. She will be returning later in the year to give a talk to Rotary members about her Kilimanjaro expedition.