Morpeth Rotary Club has made famous athlete Jim Alder a Paul Harris Fellow in recognition of his service within and for the local community, and for his continuing and unstinting support and encouragement of young athletes.

Named after its founder, this is the highest award that the Rotary organisation can make.

Born in Glasgow, Jim was orphaned early in life – moving to Morpeth upon his adoption. As a child, he witnessed the Morpeth to Newcastle Road Race and was inspired to take up running.

He became a legendary long-distance runner and has held every British distance record from 10,000 metres to the marathon.

Jim Alder and Claire Brind at the award presentation.

Competing at the 1966 Commonwealth Games in Kingston, Jamaica, Jim won the gold medal in the Marathon. He also competed at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City, the 1969 European Athletics Championships in Athens and the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

Jim is a past Member of the Rotary Club of Morpeth, where he became President in 1991.

He gave support to the Rotary African Vision Charity, the National Children’s Home and the Castle Morpeth Disability Association, among many other charities.

He was awarded the MBE for Services to Sport in the North East in 2007 and was selected to carry the Olympic Torch in Morpeth for the relay ahead of the Olympics in London in 2012.

Jim was delighted to accept his award from Morpeth Rotary President Claire Brind, commenting that he “had clearly been mistaken in thinking that his days of receiving awards had been over”.