Rotarians and voluntary groups join together to help clean up Blyth
Rotarians were out in force to help clean up their local environment.
The Rotary Club of Blyth took part in Rotary International’s ‘Days of Action’ to help clean up and improve the environment.
Following the call to action by Rotary International President Shekhar Mehta, the club organised three events with the support of other volunteer groups in Blyth on February 19.
They were joined by the Blyth Volunteer Group to work around the town centre removing litter, with the Blyth and Seaton Sluice volunteers to tidy up along the beach and dunes, and with the Friends of Crofton Field volunteers helped to tidy up and install walkways through the trees.
A fourth event will take place on Saturday, February 26, to support the Isabella Heap Volunteers starting at the Pavilion from 10am.