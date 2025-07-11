Rotaract Group opportunity for young people in south east Northumberland
Aimed at those aged 18 to 30, members of the newly formed Rotaract Group connect via WhatsApp to make new friends, meet up for social events and decide their own agenda for projects they might like to do together – whether in their local communities or helping with needs overseas.
Meetings can be arranged when, how, and as informally as members prefer, either in person or online.
The group runs in parallel with the Rotary organisation, which is deeply invested in carrying out volunteer work in the UK and worldwide.
The next south east Northumberland Rotaract get-together is a meet-up for fish and chips by the seaside at the Blyth Rotary Classic Car and Bike Show, Mermaid Car Park, Blyth on Sunday, July 20. Entry to the show is free.
If you would like more information, or are interested in joining, either come along at noon to the Blyth Rotary stand (fish and chips are optional) or call Julie on 07801 026638.
