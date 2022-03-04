Ross set to hit the heights in epic mountains challenge for good cause

Ross Tomkins plans on climbing four of the world's highest peaks to raise money for the Heel & Toe charity.

Ross Tomkins is planning to climb four of the world’s highest mountains over a 12-month period and aims to raise £50,000 for Heel & Toe, which is dedicated to supporting children with cerebral palsy and other physical disabilities in the North East.

The father-of-two from Ponteland has started his training and preparation for the Four Summit Challenge and the first location in the schedule is Mont Blanc in the French Alps in June (15,777ft).

In the same month, he will then fly to Argentina and attempt the Aconcagua, which is in the Andes mountain range and peaks at 22,841ft.

Aconcagua is the highest mountain in the Americas.

Ross will then travel to Indonesia in March 2023 to tackle the Carstensz Pyramid – a mountain on the island of New Guinea, which has an elevation of 16,024ft.

His final ascent will be the mountain of Denali in Alaska, which is the highest mountain peak in North America with a summit elevation of 20,310ft above sea level.

Denali is the third most prominent and third most isolated peak on Earth after Mount Everest and Acongagua.

Ross, the co-founder of Alphagenix that helps educate and treat men on male hormonal health, is no stranger to mountains. He has previously climbed Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Mount Elbrus in Russia, Mount Toubkal in Morocco and Mount Rainier in Washington State, USA.

Both he and his wife Joanne are ambassadors for Heel & Toe and they will personally fund the expedition costs. Alphagenix will also be sponsoring the charity challenge and has pledged £10,000.

Ross said: “I am really excited – and a little bit daunted – about this. It’s an important challenge, both physically and mentally, and one I wanted to undertake knowing that our goal was to support the children at Heel & Toe, which is an incredible charity that does such amazing work for children with cerebral palsy and other physical disabilities.

“It’s really important that businesses across the region help fund and support the work that is being done for our children, something that resonates strongly with me as a father.”